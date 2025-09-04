Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

More sports Atlanta Dream Defeat Los Angeles Sparks To Claim Second Place In WNBA Standings Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025

The Atlanta Dream secured a significant victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, winning 86-75. Rhyne Howard led with 19 points, while Brionna Jones contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 12th double-double this season. This win places Atlanta in second place in the WNBA standings, half a game ahead of Las Vegas and Phoenix, with three games left.

Los Angeles trails Indiana by one and a half games for the final playoff spot. Dearica Hamby was notable for the Sparks, scoring 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and providing four assists. Kelsey Plum also made an impact with 18 points and seven assists. Jordin Canada achieved her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 assists.

Atlanta's recent success includes five wins in their last six games. They are set to face Los Angeles again on Friday before concluding the season with two matches against Connecticut. Meanwhile, Naz Hillmon added 15 points for Atlanta, and Maya Caldwell scored 14 points to contribute to their victory.

The Chicago Sky ended their four-game losing streak by defeating the Connecticut Sun 88-64. Angel Reese was instrumental with her 23rd double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso supported with an additional 16 points for Chicago.

Chicago improved their home record to 6-15 this season. Despite both teams being out of playoff contention, they played competitively. Connecticut struggled on the road this season with a record of 4-17. Tina Charles led Connecticut with 19 points and surpassed Diana Taurasi for most field goals made in WNBA history.

The Sky dominated from the start, scoring the first eight points and maintaining control throughout the game. By halftime, they were leading comfortably at 42-27. Their shooting accuracy was impressive at 51.7% from the field in the first half and they converted 11 out of 13 free throws.

The recent performances have been crucial for both Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky as they navigate through their respective seasons. While Atlanta aims to solidify its playoff position, Chicago focuses on improving its overall performance despite being out of playoff contention.