Baseline Ventures to exclusively represent Asian Boxing Championships Gold Medallist Pooja Rani

Born in Bhiwani district, Haryana, Pooja Rani clinched the Gold Medal at the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships in the UAE. The 30-year-old, who stamped her authority in the international boxing circuit with a Silver Medal at the Asian Championships in 2012, has two Asian Championships Golds and one Asian Championships Bronze Medals under her belt. Pooja also clinched a Bronze Medal at the Asian Games in 2014.

Asian Boxing Championships: Pooja Rani finishes off in style to clinch second successive gold

"I am very excited to be represented by Baseline Ventures as it represents some of the best athletes in our country. They have helped many young talents build their careers and are one of the best sports marketing companies in India. I look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with them," said Pooja.

"Pooja is a very talented boxer and she showed her prowess in the Asian Boxing Championships 2021 by clinching the Gold Medal in the event. She has been one of the best boxers in our country for many years and she has a long career ahead of her. We are very honoured to manage Pooja going forward and we are looking forward to a great association," said Managing Director, Tuhin Mishra.

Baseline Ventures is a leading sports, events, entertainment and licensing firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Singapore. Baseline represents and manages some of India's biggest athletes including PV Sindhu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, Prithvi Shaw, Pankaj Advani, Amit Panghal, Saurav Ghosal, Sardar Singh, Joshna Chinappa and many more athletes across sports.

In the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money. The gold medallists of men's and women's categories were awarded USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners took home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

In the tournament, the 19-member Indian contingent claimed their best-ever show by securing record 15 medals while surpassing their previous highest of 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) from the 2019 edition in Bangkok.