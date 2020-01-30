Bengaluru to host FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Bengaluru, Jan 30: The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be staged in Bengaluru on March 18-22.

“We are excited to welcome teams from 36 different countries to Bengaluru, a city which has played host to successful FIBA competitions in recent history”, said BFI President Govindaraj Kempareddy.

The event will feature 40 teams (20 in each gender) and will be organized by FIBA and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). It will take place in the city where the last two editions of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup were held in 2017 and 2019.

Six tickets (3 per gender) to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – where 3x3 will make its debut – will be awarded at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In addition to the Host teams, the remaining of the 40 participating teams qualified via the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking (taking into account universality criteria) and the results of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2019 (the medalists).

A total of 16 teams (8 in each gender) will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

- 8 of them (4 in each gender) have already qualified on November 1, 2019 based on the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking.

- 6 additional tickets (3 in each gender) will be delivered at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bengaluru,

- The last 2 tickets (1 in each gender) will be earned at the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Budapest, Hungary on April 24-26, 2020.

Source: FIBA Press Release