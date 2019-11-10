Saunders defends WBO title with 11th-round TKO against Coceres

Fighting on the undercard of KSI's rematch with fellow internet sensation Logan Paul in Los Angeles, Saunders stopped previously undefeated Coceres in the 11th round.

British boxer Saunders dropped Coceres three times in Saturday's bout at Staples Center as he improved his professional record to 29-0.

The WBO holder sent Argentinian Coceres (28-1-1) to the canvas with a big right hook in the 11th before Saunders knocked down his opponent another two times to force the stoppage.

Thank you every body’s who come out tonight not the best but got the KO much love — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) November 10, 2019

"There's no excuses - that performance is not worthy of Canelo or Daniel Jacobs," Saunders said following his United States bow.

"It was just one of those nights. I tried to impress the American crowd and I knew I had to knock him out.

"Being the champion, you know when to step on the gas and I had to hit the button at the right time because it's the difference between winning and losing.

"Tonight I got the win and thank all the American fans for continuing to follow me because that wasn't the best of me. Canelo Alvarez, take me while you think I'm spent. You're a great fighter, I respect you, you've done good things for boxing."

Meanwhile, Devin Haney cruised to a unanimous decision win against Alfredo Santiago to retain his WBC lightweight title.