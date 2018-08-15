English

Bindra exhorts India to unearth a new champion

Abhinav Bindra says India should find a new champion
Abhinav Bindra says it is high time since India unearthed a new champion

Bengaluru, August 15: With the 2018 Asian Games round the corner, India's only individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra said it is high time since the country unearthed the next champion instead of talking about his feat.

Bindra Calls For Improvement In Athlete Support System

Bindra had scripted history by winning the 10M Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, becoming India's first individual gold medallist, a feat which he still holds.

Many have close to emulating Bindra's feat including champion shuttler PV Sindhu, who fell at the final hurdle, as an individual gold medal continues to elude the country.

In a bid to inspire the youth to aim for gold in the upcoming Asian Games and 2020 Olympics, Bindra had recently even released a video commemorating the 10th anniversary of his historic gold-winning performance.

As India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day, calling himself as a 'yesterday's man', Bindra exhorted the country to find a new champion.

"In sports, yesterday never counts, I am yesterday's man looking ahead for the next Olympic champion," Bindra said at the launch of JSW's Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagar.

"We should look ahead at finding the next gold medal, the facility created right here is the playground for the next emerging champion," he added.

Talking about the importance of facing failure before achieving success, the 35-year-old said one should concentrate on the boring and mundane part of being an athlete.

"I had one good day. People should also talk about the miserable days I had. In an athlete's life, there will be failures. It is important to acknowledge that failure and use it to propel yourself towards success," he said.

"Failures are part of our lives. We should hence focus on the mundane and the daily grind," he added.

Bindra's comments come at a time when Indian shooters are eyeing a big haul in the 2018 Asian Games to be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The shooting medal rounds will begin from August 21 at Palembang.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 16:58 [IST]
