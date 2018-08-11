Watch - Abhinav Bindra releases video to inspire athletes for Asian Games, Tokyo Olympics

English

Posted By: PTI
Abhinav Bindra, India's only individual Olympic gold medallist

New Delhi, August 11: In a bid to inspire the youth to aim for gold in the upcoming Asian Games and 2020 Olympics, India's only individual Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has released a video to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his historic gold-winning performance.

The video, produced by JetSynthesys, captures the highlights of the ace shooter's successful journey, becoming an icon in the world of sports. "You made me who I am. Now you inspire a billion others. I am cheering for the sportsmen and women of India to get our next #GoldforIndia #Olympics #TheGoldTurns10 #HappyBirthdayGold #Tokyo2020 #2YearstoGo," Bindra tweeted.

The 35-year-old, who has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee's prestigious Athletes' Commission, said support needs to be given to athletes not only when they become stars but when they work towards their goals.

"What makes winning truly worth it, is the journey, the hard work, determination, sacrifices and perseverance. We have so much of budding talent in our country, I hope this video inspires many to follow suit and aim for Gold in both the Asian Games as well as the Olympics," he added.

"Ten years ago, Abhinav began a revolution for Indian sportspersons to become champions of their sport. This video is more than just a tribute to Abhinav's efforts, it's an inspiration to emerging young talent in India to focus on their goals and win #GoldForIndia in the years to come!" MD & CEO, JetSynthesys, said Rajan Navani.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
