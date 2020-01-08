Blake Griffin expected to miss season after left knee surgery

Injury problems have restricted the six-time NBA All-Star to just 18 appearances for the Detroit Pistons this term.

Griffin, who has two years and $76million left on his contract after this season, had an operation on the same knee last April and it is anticipated he will sit out the remainder of the campaign.

A statement published by Detroit read: "The Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.

"Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return."

Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pistons in 2018-19.

Detroit head into a meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday with a 13-24 record.