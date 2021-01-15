Blockbuster rematch headlines UFC 257 on Fight Island next weekend

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier looks to continue his momentum following his thrilling victory against Dan Hooker.

Throughout his decorated career, Poirier has also secured impressive victories over Max Holloway (twice), Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje. Poirier now aims to make the most of his 25th UFC appearance by taking out one of the biggest names in MMA history.

A former two-division UFC champion, McGregor returns to action for the first time since his spectacular KO win against Donald Cerrone one year ago.

As charismatic as he is skilled in the Octagon, McGregor has delivered iconic KO victories over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. McGregor now has his sights on once again stopping Poirier to stake his claim for another lightweight title shot.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker looks to spoil the highly anticipated debut of Michael Chandler.

Hooker has proven himself to be among the most dangerous finishers in the lightweight division. During his run in the UFC 155-pound division, he has stopped Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller and James Vick in emphatic fashion.

He has also netted impressive wins over contenders Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta. Hooker now hopes to kick off 2021 with another vintage performance by derailing Chandler to re-assert himself in the title picture.

Chandler looks to make an immediate impact in his UFC debut by stopping Hooker to send a message to the lightweight division.

A three-time champion outside the UFC, he has delivered memorable victories over Benson Henderson (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Patricky Freire (twice). Chandler now aims to take advantage of his biggest spotlight yet by staking his claim as the next UFC title challenger.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Women's flyweight contenders collide when No. 6 ranked Jessica Eye squares off with No. 7 Joanne Calderwood.

• Exciting lightweights meet when Matt Frevola faces undefeated Ottman Azaitar.

• No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Marina Rodriguez faces surging No. 9 Amanda Ribas.

• Arman Tsarukyan goes for his third consecutive win against KO artist Nasrat Haqparast.

• No. 14 ranked middleweight contender Brad Tavares returns against submission ace Antonio Carlos Junior.

• Women's bantamweight contenders meet when No. 7 ranked Julianna Pena locks horns with No. 9 Sara McMann.

• Khalil Rountree Jr. takes on Marcin Prachnio in an exciting battle of light heavyweight strikers.

• The Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner Andrew Sanchez goes for another highlight-reel finish against Makhmud Muradov.

• Nik Lentz faces Movsar Evloev in an exciting featherweight bout.

• Amir Albazi takes on Zhalgas Zhumagulov in an entertaining flyweight bout.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 will take place Saturday, January 23 at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as be simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT. The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com and the ESPN App for mobile connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc.

Source: Press Release