English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boxer Patrick Day 'extremely critical' after devastating knockout

By Pti
Patrick Day (right) in critical condition after a brutal knockout
Patrick Day (right) in critical condition after a brutal knockout

Los Angeles, October 14: American boxer Patrick Day was fighting for his life in critical condition in hospital on Sunday night after lapsing into a coma following a vicious knockout by Charles Conwell the night before.

The 27-year-old Day suffered a "traumatic injury" and underwent emergency brain surgery Saturday night after being knocked out by Conwell in a super welterweight bout on the card at Chicago's Winstrust Arena.

"Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition," said fight promoter Lou DiBella.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community."

Day is in intensive care in Northwestern Memorial hospital. No specific details of Day's injuries were provided by the promoter. Conwell asked his social media followers to pray for Day's recovery.

"Keep him in your prayers!! #prayforpatrickday," he wrote on his Twitter page.

"Pat Day makes any room he is in a better place. Never saw him greet someone without a big smile," DiBella wrote on Twitter.

"Life doesn't seem fair sometimes. Please keep Pat in your prayers, thoughts and hearts."

Day was unconscious when he was taken from the ring in a stretcher and loaded onto a waiting ambulance. He suffered a seizure in the ambulance and needed a breathing tube once he arrived at the hospital.

Conwell, a 2016 American Olympian, was dominating the fight dropping Day in the fourth and eighth rounds and then landing a right hand in the 10th which caused Day to stumble. Seconds later he rocked Day with a massive left hook that resulted in Day falling backwards and his head bouncing off the canvas.

Referee Celestino Ruiz called off the fight at one minute, 46 seconds of the round. Day lay on the canvas for several minutes while receiving medical treatment before being removed from the ring.

Day was coming off a loss in June to Carlos Adames in New York. He has 17 wins and four losses and one draw in his pro career which began in 2013.

Day was fighting on the undercard of Russian Dmitry Bivol's successful World Boxing Association light-heavyweight world title defence over Lenin Castillo.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbc boxer
Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue