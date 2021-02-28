Boxing: 14-member Indian boxing team leaves for Boxam Tournament in Spain

A six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are key highlights as the duo set to make a return in the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

The highly-competitive tournament will see the participation of 19 top boxing nations with their Olympic qualified boxers. The Indian team will consist of eight men and six women players including nine Olympic qualified as well as other top Indian boxers. Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the camp, is also accompanying the boxers during her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category.

Source: BFI Release