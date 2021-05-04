English
Boxing Federation of India Executive Director RK Sacheti passes away battling Covid-19

By
BFI Executive Director Mr Raj Kumar Sacheti (C) with the players and support staff during the 2019 India Open in Guwahati
File photo: BFI Executive Director Mr Raj Kumar Sacheti (C) with the players and support staff during the 2019 India Open in Guwahati

New Delhi, May 4: Doyen of Indian Olympic sports administration and Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Executive Director Mr Raj Kumar Sacheti passed away in the morning on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital while battling COVID-19 before he suffered a cardiac arrest. Mr Sacheti hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan and was 55 years old.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, he has been instrumental in turning around the face of Indian boxing and taking it to the greatest height. Mr Sacheti was considered as India's most able compendium of sports management and one of the finest sports administrators in the country. He had been an architect of all major sporting milestones in India for the last couple of decades.

He always stayed away from the spotlight while silently contributing to the growth of Indian sports. Mr Sacheti was also a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"The finest and most passionate sport's administrators that this country has known, RK Sacheti was the life and soul of the Boxing Federation of India. Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly. Boxing will miss him. Indian sport will miss him. Rest in peace, my dear friend. We will always be proud of you," BFI President Ajay Singh said.

A veteran sports administrator was also the Asst. Joint Secretary of Indian Olympics Association, Meghalaya National Games GTCC Chairman and a call away for the players and coaches.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 17:06 [IST]
