Boxing: Mary Kom wins gold medal at President's Cup in Indonesia, decimates Australia April Franks 5-0

Asserting her supremacy, the Olympic bronze medallist pugilist decimated Australian April Franks 5-0.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open two months ago, Indian boxing queen Mary participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships in October.

Mary was made to sweat it out by Vietnam's Anh vo Thi Kim with the Indian eventually registering a 3-2 win in the semi-finals.

. @MangteC wins GOLD!🥇🔥#MaryKom ensures 🇮🇳 flag flys high in #Indonesia as she dominated the final bout before winning it 5:0 against 🇦🇺’s Franks.A at the 23rd President's Cup.



Super Congrats to the Champion Boxer!👏💪Check out the video.👇#PunchMeinHaiDum #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/UmY7Fv8BxQ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 28, 2019

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May, but skipped the Asian Championships as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification. The Asian Championship was held in Thailand in May.

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

(With inputs from PTI)