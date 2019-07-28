English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boxing: Mary Kom wins gold medal at President's Cup in Indonesia, decimates Australia April Franks 5-0

By
Boxing: Mary Kom wins gold medal at Presidents Cup in Indonesia, decimates Australia April Franks 5-0
File photo: Mary Kom wins India Open final

New Delhi, July 28: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom clinched a gold medal without breaking a sweat in a lop-sided 51kg bout final in the 23rd President's Cup in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

Asserting her supremacy, the Olympic bronze medallist pugilist decimated Australian April Franks 5-0.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open two months ago, Indian boxing queen Mary participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships in October.

Mary was made to sweat it out by Vietnam's Anh vo Thi Kim with the Indian eventually registering a 3-2 win in the semi-finals.

The 36-year-old Indian had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May, but skipped the Asian Championships as part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification. The Asian Championship was held in Thailand in May.

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

More MARY KOM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue