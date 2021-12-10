Boxing national camp: Lovlina Borgohain to train with fellow Olympians

According to a Boxing Federationof India (BFI) press release, 49 women and 52 men boxers will resume training in Rohtak and Patiala respectively.

The camp, which will go on till December 24, will see participation of best performers from the recent Elite National Championships alongside the country's other top boxers.

Th BFI release added that the camp will include boxers across 12 weight categories in the women's section while 13 categories in the men's section.

Boxing National Camp: Big names like Mary Kom, Amit Phangal missing; Lovlina included

Though six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal are missing from the list of boxers finalised for the 13-day national camps, among the top boxers, the women's camp will see the Borgohain training alongside other Tokyo Olympics participants Simranjit Kaur and Pooja Rani.

In fact, none of the five male boxers who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, including Manish Kaushik, Ashish Chaudhary, Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar, have made it to the camp.

Of these, Vikas is currently nursing a shoulder injury, which required surgery.

"It was pre-decided that this camp will only be for national medal winners and the ones who were picked after a trial at the end of Nationals," a top BFI source had told PTI news agency recently.

Though Borgohain did not compete in the nationals, in her case, BFI had decided to make an exception due to her medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

The World Championships medal winners Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro and reigning national champions Nitu and Sonia Lather among the other pugilists will also take part in the camp.

The women's camp will be led by newly-appointed head coach Bhaskar Bhatt, who was earlier part of the youth set-up.

Alongside players, 12 coaches and 13 members of support staff will also be part of the camp which will take place at the National Boxing Academy for the first time.

The men's national camp will see participation of the current World Championships medallist Akash Kumar, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and other boxers alongside 13 coaches and 14 support staff at NS NIS.

The camp will resume in January after a short winter break.