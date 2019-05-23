Boxing set for Tokyo 2020 but AIBA faces suspension

The IOC ceased planning for boxing at the next Olympic Games last year as it launched an investigation into AIBA following concerns over finances, governance and sporting integrity.

But the board's recommendation following a meeting on Wednesday (May 22) was that organiser AIBA should be suspended, with boxing remaining on the slate for Tokyo.

A report found there has been "a lack of satisfactory progress" from AIBA since an inquiry committee was set up in November.

The IOC's decision must now be approved at its session in Switzerland next month.

Its statement added: "The status of AIBA's full recognition will in principle be reviewed after Tokyo 2020."

IOC president Thomas Bach said: "Today's decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing.

"We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while drawing the necessary consequences for AIBA following the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

"At the same time, we offer a pathway back to lifting the suspension, but there needs to be further fundamental change."