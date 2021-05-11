Injured Wizards All-Star Beal to miss at least two games

Beal did the damage during a 133-132 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (May 8).

The 27-year-old left the court in the third quarter with a hurt ankle but was able to return and complete a game he finished with 50 points.

Coach Scott Brooks revealed after the victory that Beal had strained his left hamstring and the Wizards confirmed ahead of Monday's clash with the Atlanta Hawks that he will be sidelined for a minimum of a couple of games.

Washington tweeted: "Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following MRI testing conducted yesterday.

"He will miss the team's next two games before being re-evaluated on Friday."

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following MRI testing conducted yesterday. He will miss the team’s next two games before being re-evaluated on Friday. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 10, 2021

The Wizards, number nine seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, will hope for positive news on Beal's fitness later this week as they battle for a play-in place.

Only Stephen Curry (31.9) has a better average that Beal's 31.1 points per game this season. Beal averages 4.7 rebounds in each match and 4.5 assists.

He has racked up at least 25 points in 71 of his past 82 games and has scored 40 or more on eight occasions this season.