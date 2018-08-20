English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Snedeker ends PGA Tour drought with Wyndham Championship win

Posted By: OPTA
Brandt Snedeker
Brandt Snedeker led every round of the Wyndham Championship and claimed his first trophy in two years.

North Carolina, August 20: Brandt Snedeker was unstoppable at the Wyndham Championship as he won his first PGA Tour title since 2016.

Snedeker ended his Tour drought with a three-stroke victory at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday.

The American earned his first Tour win at Wyndham 11 years ago, and now he up his ninth career victory following his final-round five-under-par 65.

Snedeker beat Webb Simpson (62) and C.T. Pan (66) by topping the leaderboard at 21 under, which was sealed with a birdie on the par-four 18th hole.

"I guess I'm turning into Bubba Watson, wanting to cry every two seconds out here," Snedeker joked after his win.

""You know, it being my first tour win and having Wyndham believe in me in 2007 when I was a 26-year-old kid and being my longest term corporate sponsor out here ... Everyone has done a great job to make me feel like I'm a part of the family.

"So to do it here, to shoot 59 on Thursday, to be in the lead all week and deal with that pressure every night, to be able to step up to the plate today and shoot a 65 when I had to, it means the world to me."

On Thursday, Snedeker opened the last tournament before the FedEx Cup play-offs by making history with a sub-60 round.

Snedeker – who is projected to jump up to 30th in the FedEx Cup standings – became only the ninth player in Tour history to score a round that low, and easily claimed top spot with his 11-under 59.

Jim Furyk (63) and D.A. Points (67) finished four shots behind Snedeker, while Ryan Moore (67) and Brian Gay (69) were a stroke further back.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia (70) ended the tournament tied for 24th at 12 under, a shot adrift of Henrik Stenson (64).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 2 - 0 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue