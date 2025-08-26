Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to Shubman Gill - Five India Players to Keep an Eye On

BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches?

Most Runs in KCL 2025: Sanju Samson goes First; Top 10 Run Scorers of Kerala Cricket League Season 2 on August 26

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of All Teams Announced So Far - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, Hong Kong

More sports Breanna Stewart Makes Strong Return From Injury, Scores 19 Points For New York Liberty Breanna Stewart returned from a month-long injury lay-off, scoring 19 points in her comeback game against the Connecticut Sun. Her performance is crucial for the New York Liberty's playoff ambitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Breanna Stewart made a strong comeback for the New York Liberty in their narrow victory over the Connecticut Sun. After being out for a month with a bone bruise in her right knee, she returned to score 19 points. Her performance helped secure an 81-79 win. Despite playing only 20 minutes due to a pre-agreed time limit, Stewart was eager to contribute more.

Stewart expressed her enthusiasm post-game, saying, "I felt great. I think that I was trying to get [head coach] Sandy [Brondello] to let me play more minutes." She emphasised her desire to assist the team during this crucial playoff push and appreciated the training staff's support during her recovery period.

The Liberty have faced significant injury challenges this season. Stewart's absence saw the team go 5-8, dropping them to fifth place after starting the season with nine straight wins. Jonquel Jones also struggled with ankle issues, affecting their momentum. Currently, Stewart averages 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Sabrina Ionescu also returned from injury against Connecticut after missing a game due to a foot issue sustained against Chicago Sky. Her timely block was pivotal in securing the win as Connecticut threatened a late comeback.

The Liberty are dealing with additional injuries as Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison missed Monday's game due to a nose fracture and concussion protocol, respectively. With seven games left in the regular season, these absences make Stewart's return even more critical for their playoff aspirations.

Stewart had previously mentioned her intention to return by her birthday on Wednesday. Her last appearance before this game was on July 26 against Los Angeles Sparks when she exited early due to injury.

The team's current record stands at 13-15 since their initial winning streak ended. As they aim for playoff success, maintaining player health will be vital in overcoming these setbacks.