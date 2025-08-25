More sports Breanna Stewart Makes Comeback For New York Liberty After Missing Games Due To Injury Breanna Stewart returns to the New York Liberty after a bone bruise sidelined her for 13 games. Her comeback is crucial as the team aims for playoff success. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The New York Liberty are set to welcome back key players for their upcoming game against the Connecticut Sun. Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP, will return after missing 13 games due to a bone bruise in her right knee. Sabrina Ionescu, the team's top scorer with an average of 19 points per game, is also expected to play after recovering from a foot injury that kept her out of Saturday's 78-62 defeat to the Atlanta Dream.

Stewart has been absent since July 26, when she sustained her injury early in a narrow 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. During her absence, the Liberty struggled, losing their next three games and managing only five wins in 13 matches. This performance drop placed them fifth in the WNBA standings with a record of 22-15.

A seven-time All-Star, Stewart has been instrumental for New York this season. She averages 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Additionally, she leads the team with averages of 1.4 steals and blocks each. Her return is crucial as the Liberty aim to regain their form before the playoffs.

Liberty's Season Performance

The Liberty began their season impressively with nine consecutive wins and held a strong record of 17-6 before Stewart's injury impacted their momentum. With seven games remaining in the regular season, they are eager to finish strong and secure a favourable position for the playoffs.

The return of both Stewart and Ionescu is timely as New York seeks to regain its early-season dominance. Their presence on the court will be vital for boosting team morale and performance as they approach critical matches leading into postseason play.