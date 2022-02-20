Brook open to Eubank Jr. fight after dominant win over rival Khan

A bitter feud with Khan was settled in Manchester on Saturday (February 19) as Brook secured a sixth-round stoppage with a powerful and dominant display.

It was the 40th win of Brook's impressive career, with his only three defeats having come against greats of the sport in the shape of Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Due to turn 36 in May, retirement is an option for Brook but so is a fight against Eubank (32-2), who saw off Liam Williams earlier this month and is prepared to come down to a 158lbs catchweight to secure the fight.

Asked about his future plans, Brook told Sky Sports: "I can walk away [but] Eubank, I don't like Eubank.

"We could fight Eubank and there are some big fights out there for me.

"If the millions are right, I'll fight. I'm a prizefighter at the end of the day, I've got three beautiful daughters that want that money off me."

Nice win but let’s see if you can fight like that against me@SpecialKBrook — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) February 20, 2022

Brook had also stated he was open to a bout with Eubank before his tussle with Khan.

"Yeah, if I do continue with the game, why not?" he said prior to the win. "I don't like him and I would like to punch his face in as well."

Eubank Jr. was in attendance for the Brook-Khan battle and made his push for what could be a lucrative fight.

"Me and Kell have beef, we have history," he said.

"He's said a lot of things about me, he says he wants to kick my head in after this fight, so I want to fight Kell Brook after this."

He added in tweet directed at Brook: "Nice win but let's see if you can fight like that against me."