Henderson makes move, joins Korda in ANA Inspiration lead

Henderson made her move in the third round at Mission Hills Country Club, shooting a superb seven-under 65 on Saturday (September 12).

The Canadian, who won the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, charged into a tie for the lead on the back of six birdies, an eagle and just one bogey.

Henderson joined Korda, the overnight leader, in a tie for first in Rancho Mirage, California.

.@BrookeHenderson carded the low round of the day with her 7-under 65 at the @ANAinspiration She's tied for the lead at 12-under with 18 holes to play on Sunday pic.twitter.com/c4pvCZqd6L — LPGA (@LPGA) September 12, 2020

Korda could only manage a one-under 71 to get to 12 under, sitting alongside Henderson and two strokes clear of Katherine Kirk (67), Lexi Thompson (69) and Mirim Lee (71).

The daughter of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, Korda recovered from a double bogey at the par-fourth sixth with three birdies on the back nine.

Korda has secured three top-10 finishes in majors previously as she chases a maiden title.

The 2014 ANA Inspiration winner, Thompson is well-placed heading into the final round, having birdied five holes on the front nine on Saturday.