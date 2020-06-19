Koepka tells commentators to 'shut up and listen' instead of asking players to wear microphones

The PGA Tour has returned without fans in attendance amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and players have been invited to wear microphones to give viewers greater insight.

However, most have reportedly opted not to do so, and four-time major champion Koepka said there was a simple solution if broadcasters wanted to have players heard.

"I don't understand why they want us to wear a mic when there is a boom mic 10 feet away from every shot that I hit," the American said after the RBC Heritage first round.

"If the announcers just shut up and listen you could hear every word that we're talking about. I don't understand what the thing is.

"Half the time the lady is holding a boom mic and she's listening to everything that we're saying all the way down.

"If they would just shut up they could hear everything."

Koepka opened the RBC Heritage with a four-under 67 to be three shots adrift of leaders Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard.