Koepka tells commentators to 'shut up and listen' instead of asking players to wear microphones

South Karolina, June 19: Brooks Koepka believes commentators should "just shut up and listen" instead of asking players to wear microphones.
The PGA Tour has returned without fans in attendance amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and players have been invited to wear microphones to give viewers greater insight.
However, most have reportedly opted not to do so, and four-time major champion Koepka said there was a simple solution if broadcasters wanted to have players heard.
Poulter shares RBC Heritage lead as Spieth, Koepka start well
"I don't understand why they want us to wear a mic when there is a boom mic 10 feet away from every shot that I hit," the American said after the RBC Heritage first round.
"If the announcers just shut up and listen you could hear every word that we're talking about. I don't understand what the thing is.
"Half the time the lady is holding a boom mic and she's listening to everything that we're saying all the way down.
"If they would just shut up they could hear everything."
Koepka opened the RBC Heritage with a four-under 67 to be three shots adrift of leaders Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard.