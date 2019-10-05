Koepka misses cut as four share lead in Las Vegas

Koepka, in action for the first time in the 2019-20 season, followed up his opening-round 70 with an even-par 71 during the second round in Las Vegas on Friday (October 4).

The world number one was unable to get going, his difficult round including a double bogey at the par-four 11th hole.

Koepka – runner-up at the 2017 tournament – ended up at one under, well back of the cut line of five under in Nevada.

Kevin Na produced the round of the day as the American fired a nine-under 62 to be part of a four-man leading pack.

Na charged into 12 under to sit alongside Brian Stuard (65), Patrick Cantlay (64) and Lucas Glover (63) atop the leaderboard.

The 2011 champion, Na produced a brilliant finish to his round, making eagles at the par-five 13th and 16th before birdies on the final two holes.

A 62 ... with a bogey. 💪



Co-leader Kevin Na felt right at home @ShrinersOpen. 👏#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/I2bv9hmib6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2019

Cantlay has enjoyed the tournament in recent years, finishing runner-up last year after winning the event in November 2017, and is in contention once more.

Australian Matt Jones fired an eight-under 63 to be outright fifth at 11 under.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (68) sits back in a tie for 21st at eight under in a group that includes Phil Mickelson (69).