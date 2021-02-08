Koepka charges to Phoenix Open title as Spieth's drought continues

Arizona, February 8: Brooks Koepka captured his second Phoenix Open crown and eighth PGA Tour title after rallying to a one-shot victory on Sunday (February 7).
Koepka was five strokes off the lead heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, where Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele had set the pace.
But four-time major champion Koepka reigned supreme after chipping in for an eagle on 17 as he signed for a six-under-par 65.
Koepka – winner of the Phoenix Open in 2015 – holed two eagles, three birdies and a bogey to close out the tournament 19 under overall.
Feels good @WMPhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/RBwFyEMW9r— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) February 7, 2021
It also secured Koepka's first success since the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Fellow American Schauffele (71) and South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon (68) finished tied for second position.
Carlos Ortiz (64), Steve Stricker (67) and former world number one Spieth (72) were a stroke further back at 17 under.
5 shots back @WMPhoenixOpen champion. @BKoepka gets it done. pic.twitter.com/7lyRs3Madg— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2021
Spieth had been dreaming of a drought-ending triumph after earning a share of the three-stroke lead following the penultimate round.
Not since the 2017 Open Championship has Spieth claimed a title – the three-time major winner falling to 92nd in the world rankings as a result.
Spieth also missed six cuts in 20 events last year, while also failing to reach the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open to begin his 2021 campaign.
A birdie at the last.
Jordan Spieth finishes T4 at -17. His best finish on TOUR since 2019. pic.twitter.com/DwVsupDemG— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2021
But Spieth – who found the water on 15 and 17 – had to settle for a share of fourth place on Sunday.
Though, it was still Spieth's best finish on Tour since 2019.
In his Phoenix Open debut, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy posted a final-round 64 to climb 23 spots to T13, alongside Jon Rahm (68), Justin Thomas (72) and Harold Varner III (68).
