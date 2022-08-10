Commonwealth Fencing Championship: Bhavani Devi beats second-seeded Veronika Vasileva to defend her title

After becoming the first-ever Indian Fencer to have qualified for the Olympics at Tokyo, the Chennai-born fencer who represents Tamil Nadu has had a steady rise in her performance in 2022.

The year began with the Fencing World Cup in Istanbul where she finished 23rd after missing out on a spot in the last 32. Thereafter in July, Bhavani Devi's World Championship campaign in Cairo ended in the second round. The Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 is her 10th international tournament of this year and she has been able to perform commendably in these high-profile tournaments.

Speaking post her win C A Bhavani Devi said, "It is a huge feeling to defend my title. It was a tough final and I am glad I could add another Gold medal for India this year. It has been a great journey for me this year and I would like to continue this momentum for the upcoming tournaments. The support back home has been great for me throughout."

"I would like to congratulate C A Bhavani Devi on winning the title again this edition. She has been an inspiration to every fencer in India, and it is because of her that many youngsters now dream of making it big on the global fencing map. This Gold medal only adds to our belief that Fencing in India is growing and I am confident that the day is not far away when we will have Indian fencers competing at the top international tournaments regularly including the Olympics," said an elated Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Association of India.

Fencing as a sport is recognised by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and was a part of the Commonwealth Games programme till 1970. Since 1970 the Commonwealth Fencing Championships are held every four years in the same year as the Commonwealth Games.