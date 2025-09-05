More sports Caitlin Clark Announces She Will Miss Rest Of WNBA Season Due To Groin Injury Caitlin Clark has confirmed she will not return for the WNBA season due to a right groin injury. The Indiana Fever star expressed disappointment but remains focused on her recovery and the team's playoff aspirations. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 7:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Caitlin Clark's season has come to an end. The Indiana Fever star announced she will not return this season due to a right groin injury. "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark stated. She expressed her disappointment, having spent countless hours in the gym aiming for a comeback. Despite the setback, she thanked supporters for their unwavering support.

Clark sustained her injury during Indiana's 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. Since then, she has been unable to play. This season, she averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5 rebounds across 13 games. Her efforts earned her the top fan votes for the WNBA All-Star Game, where she was also a team captain.

Despite missing no games last season and winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, injuries have plagued her second year. Recently, Clark participated in full-court drills with hopes of aiding the Fever's playoff push but couldn't recover in time.

Since Clark's injury, the Fever have managed a 9-10 record. They currently hold a 1½-game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot with three games left in the season. The team's resilience has been evident as they aim to secure their place in the playoffs.

Amber Cox, Indiana Fever COO and GM, acknowledged Clark's dedication: "Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side." She emphasized that while they continue supporting Clark's recovery, there isn't enough time left this season for her safe return.

The Fever remain focused on closing out their season strong and securing a playoff berth despite challenges faced without Clark on the court. Fans have continued showing up for both Caitlin and the team throughout these trying times.

Looking ahead, Cox assured fans of their commitment to Clark's long-term health: "We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season." The team remains optimistic about future prospects with Clark fully recovered.

Clark remains grateful for fan support during this challenging period: "The way the fans continued to show up for me and for the Fever brought me so much joy and important perspective." Her appreciation highlights how crucial fan engagement is during tough times.

