'Major events a big opportunity for more women to take up golf'

Bengaluru, October 13: Catriona Matthew, one of Scotland's most decorated professional golfers has stressed the importance of major events in encouraging more women and girls to take up the sport.

Catriona, who will lead the European team for The 2019 Solheim Cup feels such events will give a big boost for the promotion of the sport among women.

"Having two daughters myself, I'm aware of the challenges of continuing to engage young girls in sport as they progress through school. Major events such as The 2019 Solheim Cup can undoubtedly play a key role in promoting participation in sport," said Catriona.

"To have the chance to be captain ranks right up there with winning the @TheOpen." @Beany25 ahead of the #SolheimCup https://t.co/DlNNwqfrUl — Hole in One Club (@HIOclub) October 9, 2017

The 48-year-old also lauded the efforts of organisers to provide special family ticket packages.

With the ambition of creating the most family orientated Solheim Cup experience to date, the family ticket will provide exclusive access to a dedicated family area to include child friendly catering and furniture, fun interactive activities, high chairs and baby changing facilities.

In addition, family ticket holders will have the opportunity to access special on-site parking at the venue.

"I'm delighted that special family packages are being launched to maximise the attendance of families at Gleneagles. I really hope that women and girls will see the top class action taking place at Gleneagles in 2019 and be encouraged to take up the game for themselves," she added.