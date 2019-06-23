Chawrasia finishes 53rd, Bhullar ends tied 62nd in Munich

Chawrasia had three birdies on front nine, but he also gave away a double bogey on third and two other bogeys on back nine.

Bhullar, who shot an ace in the second round and won himself a BMW car M8 Coupe, had four birdies and four bogeys and a double bogey on third. Andrea Pavan beat Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win his second European Tour title at the BMW International Open.

The Italian had set the pace on day one at Golfclub München Eichenried but entered the final round four shots off the lead before carding a closing 66 to set the clubhouse target at 15 under. It looked like that may not be enough as Fitzpatrick entered the scoreable closing stretch in a share of the lead but the Englishman bogeyed the 17th before picking the shot back up on the last to set up the play-off.

Heavy rain began to fall as the play-off got underway and that may have helped Fitzpatrick as his second shot, when they went back up the last, plugged in the rough inches short of the water as he went for the green.

Pavan played the par five as a textbook lay up and a pair of pars sent to duo back to the tee. Second time around, Pavan played a poor second but his third was sublime to set up a birdie from two feet and, when Fitzpatrick failed to get up and down from the sand, Pavan was the champion. Seven players, including Matt Wallace, were tied for third place at 13-under.