Chepkoech breaks steeplechase world record

Beatrice Chepkoech
Beatrice Chepkoech became the first Kenyan to hold the steeplechase world record.

Monaco, July 21: Beatrice Chepkoech broke the world record en route to winning the 3,000M steeplechase by clocking 8:44.32sec at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

Chepkoech, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and at the 2017 London World Championships, held the previous world-leading mark with her 8:59.36 clocking at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris.

On a night of sensational running at a hot and humid Stade Louis II, the Kenyan athlete produced the crowning performance of the tenth IAAF Diamond League meeting of the season as she took more than eight seconds off the world record.

Her time obliterated the mark of 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain in winning at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris in 2016, and the 8:58.78 set in Eugene last year by her compatriot Celliphine Chespol, who was on her shoulder halfway through in Monaco, but slipped back to a 10th-place finish in 9:12.05 after falling at one of the hurdles.

It was the fifth world record set at this gem of a meeting at the business end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who had come into Monaco with the fastest time of the season, 8:59.36, has never won a major global medal - missing a water jump and having to run back during last year's London Worlds final hardly helped her chances - but she gave an indication of her sharpness this season by taking silver in the Commonwealth Games 1,500M final.

She was clear of the field with three laps remaining as the rising tone of the commentary highlighted the growing possibility of a monumental performance that was duly delivered.

"I wanted to break the world record, that was the plan from the beginning of the season," said Chepkoech. "And I was aware the biggest chance would be at Monaco due to weather, crowds and the whole environment. And this plan worked well.

"I knew I was running fast splits, but I was not worried. I felt strong during the race. I was thinking maybe I can break 8:50 but not at all was I dreaming about 8:44. And this time still could be improved I'm sure. Maybe my next target could be to run under 8:40.

"It is a great feeling I brought back to Kenya the steeplechase world record. I'm very proud of it."

In fact, she is the first Kenyan woman to hold the 3,000M steeplechase world record.

Behind her, Courtney Frerichs of the United States, surprise world silver medallist last year behind compatriot Emma Coburn, made the most of the fabulous pace by pushing to the line for second place in a North American record of 9:00.85, with Kenya's 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng finishing third in 9:04.41, one place ahead of Coburn, who clocked a season's best of 9:05.06.

(Source: IAAF)

SL 338/10 (104.1) vs SA
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
