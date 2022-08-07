Chess Olympiad 2022 Day 9: Major setback for India women in round 9 as Poland beats A team

Mahabalipuram, Aug 7: In a major setback for India, overnight sole leaders in the Women's section India A were upset by fourth seed Poland 1.5-2.5. R Vaishali lost the only game to WIM Oliwia Kiolbasa who incidentally scored a scorching 9/9 while the three other boards ended in hard-fought draws. India B trounced Switzerland 4-0, with Vantika Agrawal making her IM norm. India C also defeated Estonia 3-1.
The tournament is tantalisingly poised, the race for all the three medals still wide open, with the teams bunched closely together. The last two rounds are crucial, and the top-seeded India A women's Team need to get their act going.
In one of the crucial games, second seed Ukraine was held to a 2-2 draw by Georgia, and hence India A women continue to lead but are joined at the top by Georgia, Poland and Kazakhstan, all having scored 15 points each. Kazakhstan routed Bulgaria 3-1.
Koneru Humpy playing the black side of a QGD showed good preparation and equalised early in the opening against Alina Kashlinskaya. Pieces were exchanged at regular intervals and players decided to split points in a dry rook ending just before the first time control.
Harika Dronavalli and Monika Soko fought in a Queen's Indian Defence, with the former enjoying an advantageous position throughout. Harika tried to combine her pieces together on the King-side to launch an attack, but Monika blunted out the attack. Harika could not find the winning continuation, and a hasty pawn move allowed the trade of queens and Harika's attack fizzled out with the game ending in a draw after 41 moves.
R Vaishali's good run ended against Oliwia even as the game appeared to be heading towards a draw for the most part in a Spanish set-up. In a slightly inferior ending, Vaishali lost way, and Oliwia exhibited good technique to pocket the point after 80 moves.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.