Chess Olympiad 2022 Summary: Raunak Sadhwani draws first blood for Team India B; hosts dominate day 1

The first round was inaugurated by Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur who made the first move on Vidit Gujrathi's board. Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand and Arkady Dvorkovich, President of World Chess Governing body (FIDE) President, AICF President Dr Arjun Kapoor, Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

There was plenty of excitement and anticipation in the large crowd that thronged the Four Points by Sheraton, the venue of the Olympiad to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. 184 of the 188 Teams registered began their campaign in this 11 Round Swiss League tournament.

The three Indian teams in the fray decided to rest Pentala Harikrishna, R Praggnanandhaa, and Surya Shekhar Ganguly for the first round. Each Team comprises of five players with four players fielded for the round and one player rested. Generally, the first few rounds of a Swiss League event are expected to provide predictable results favouring the higher-rated Teams.

Starting the proceedings with a win for India, Sadhwani won with the White pieces against Abdulrahman M in a Sicilian Defence game lasting 41 moves. Enjoying space advantage, Raunak broke through on the King side after the exchange of minor pieces and dragged the King in a checkmating net with the queen and rooks combining efficiently.

"This is my first Olympiad and I am happy to start with a victory especially if you have played a good game," said Raunak. "Me and my team want to play good chess," he added further.

India 1 Team clean sweeps round 1:

While Vidit Gujarathi had to work hard to secure his first win and convert his advantage over IM Rodwell Makoto of Zimbabwe, Arjun Erigaisi, SL Narayanan and K Sasikiran registered regulation wins.

Indian Women whitewash Hong Kong:

Meanwhile, the women's team defeated Hong Kong 4-0 in their first-round game. IM Eesha Karavade, WGM Nandhidhaa PV, WIM Sahithi Varshini M and WGM Pratyusha Bodda claimed a win each.