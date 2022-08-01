Chess Olympiad: Scuba divers play chess 60 feets below sea level - Watch

Taking the love for chess to the next level, a team of six scuba divers took the game to the depth of the sea. Videos of a scuba diving team playing chess under the water have gone viral over social media. The scuba divers haven't just taken the chess board but also the mascot for the event 'Thambi' in the Bay of Bengal.

The team used specially designed heavy coins as pieces that can withstand the pressure of the sea and don't slip.

"Chess is our pride. We are celebrating that. Art director Saravanan created a replica of the mascot, Thambi, for us," SB Aravind Tharunsri, scuba diving instructor, was quoted by media reports. Spreading a message of keeping the sea and marine life safe, the instructor revealed that no plastic was used in the underwater stunt. "No plastic was used in the stunt and neither did we leave anything behind," he added further.

The scuba drivers went 60 feet below sea level to play the game of chess.

Scuba divers in #Chennai too join to celebrate the #44thChessOlympiad2022 They went underwater and played chess recently #ChessChennai2022 #ChessOlympiad2022 #FIDEChessOlympiad2022



Video credit: Temple Adventure

The government of Tamil Nadu and the All India Chess Federation has left no stones unturned to make this international extravaganza into a smash hit. Players from 180-plus nations are participating in the competition which started July 28 and will continue till August 10.

Every nook and cranny in Chennai and adjoining districts has made some preparations or other to showcase their love for the sport. Chennai's iconic Napier Bridge has donned the chequered look while several other walls in the city have also been painted in chess.

The surface and railings of the Napier Bridge which was constructed during the British era have been painted in black and white square boxes. The Napier bridge is built over River Coovam and connects Fort St. George with Marina Beach. It was built in 1869 by Francis Napier, Governor of Madras.