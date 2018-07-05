Exonerated Froome deserves credit, says Brailsford

A test taken during the 2017 Vuelta a Espana showed a larger-than-permitted dose of salbutamol in Froome's system, leading to a lengthy inquiry into the British rider.

Throughout the process Froome maintained his innocence and the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) exonerated him on Monday, stating the results did not show any adverse analytical finding.

Froome has been subject to criticism from some quarters – including cycling icon Bernard Hinault – but has maintained his dignity by not responding.

And Brailsford says Froome's critics should now praise the four-time Tour de France winner.

"It has been a challenging time since the end of last year," Brailsford said at Team Sky's media conference ahead of the grand depart for the 2018 Tour.

"When someone is accused of something they haven't done, and it becomes public, a sense of fairness say it's challenging.

Grateful and relieved to finally put this chapter behind me, it has been an emotional 9 months. Thank you to all of those who have supported and believed in me throughout. pic.twitter.com/OGzsg83Gjj — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 2, 2018

"A young man maintained his dignity and his level of performance. To win the Giro and come here for the double is exceptional.

"From the start I have been absolutely confident, it was never in doubt for us.

"It is disappointing it got leaked and some people were quick to make judgements.

"We have got to a point where he has been exonerated, and he deserves a lot of credit with way he's handled the situation."