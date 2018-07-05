English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Exonerated Froome deserves credit, says Brailsford

Chris Froome
Chris Froome has come in for special praise from the Team Sky boss

London, July 5: Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford praised Chris Froome's attitude throughout the International Cycling Union (UCI) investigation into a doping sample, insisting his lead rider deserves a lot of credit.

A test taken during the 2017 Vuelta a Espana showed a larger-than-permitted dose of salbutamol in Froome's system, leading to a lengthy inquiry into the British rider.

Throughout the process Froome maintained his innocence and the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) exonerated him on Monday, stating the results did not show any adverse analytical finding.

Froome has been subject to criticism from some quarters – including cycling icon Bernard Hinault – but has maintained his dignity by not responding.

And Brailsford says Froome's critics should now praise the four-time Tour de France winner.

"It has been a challenging time since the end of last year," Brailsford said at Team Sky's media conference ahead of the grand depart for the 2018 Tour.

"When someone is accused of something they haven't done, and it becomes public, a sense of fairness say it's challenging.

"A young man maintained his dignity and his level of performance. To win the Giro and come here for the double is exceptional.

"From the start I have been absolutely confident, it was never in doubt for us.

"It is disappointing it got leaked and some people were quick to make judgements.

"We have got to a point where he has been exonerated, and he deserves a lot of credit with way he's handled the situation."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: WI 201/2 (68.0 vs BAN 43
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue