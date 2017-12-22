NBA: Injury rules Rockets' Chris Paul out of Clippers reunion

Los Angeles, December 22: Houston Rockets star Chris Paul will miss his reunion with the Lost Angeles Clippers due to a thigh injury.

The Rockets guard left Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers early with soreness in his left leg, and head coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed he would miss Friday's encounter against his former team.

D'Antoni confirmed Paul had an issue with an adductor muscle in his left thigh as he exited the Lakers game with just under a minute to play and will be monitored day-to-day going forward.

"I think he's day-to-day, but we're going to be real cautious with it, I'm sure," D'Antoni told the Houston Chronicle.

"The good thing is he shut it down immediately."

D'Antoni also noted that Paul's most recent setback is not believed to be related to the knee injury that kept him sidelined earlier this season.

Paul had previously missed 14 games earlier this season because of a bruised left knee suffered in October against the Memphis Grizzlies when he collided with Mario Chalmers.

Paul finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists against the Lakers.

The 32-year-old, who spent six years with the Clippers, leads the Rockets with an average of 9.3 assists per game this season.

