Rockets guard Paul set to return on Sunday

By
Chris Paul
The Houston Rockets are set to be boosted by the return of Chris Paul.

New York, January 26: James Harden is about to get some much-needed help, with Chris Paul set to return for the Houston Rockets.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul is set to return to the lineup this weekend.

"I think he's ready to go, we're just being extra careful," D'Antoni said, via the Houston Chronicle, on Friday.

The eight-time All-Star is expected to rejoin the Rockets on the court in Houston against the Orlando Magic on Sunday after missing the last 16 games with a hamstring injury.

Paul, 33, will add depth to a roster that has been carried by the heroics of MVP candidate Harden.

The Rockets have gone 11-5 in Paul's absence, but Harden has had to be otherworldly, averaging 44.2 points in that span.

Houston (27-20) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

2nd ODI: India beat NZ by 90 runs
    Saturday, January 26, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
