Rockets guard Paul set to return on Sunday

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul is set to return to the lineup this weekend.

"I think he's ready to go, we're just being extra careful," D'Antoni said, via the Houston Chronicle, on Friday.

The eight-time All-Star is expected to rejoin the Rockets on the court in Houston against the Orlando Magic on Sunday after missing the last 16 games with a hamstring injury.

Paul, 33, will add depth to a roster that has been carried by the heroics of MVP candidate Harden.

The Rockets have gone 11-5 in Paul's absence, but Harden has had to be otherworldly, averaging 44.2 points in that span.

Houston (27-20) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.