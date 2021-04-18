Cink maintains five-shot lead as he breaks another RBC Heritage record

The 47-year-old 2000 and 2004 RBC Heritage champion carded a two-under 69 to set another record for lowest 54 holes with an 18-under 195.

Cink had broken Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson's 36-hole 129 mark after back-to-back 63s on the opening two days.

The American held a five-shot lead after day two but bogeyed on the third on Saturday before successive birdies on a steady round where he preserved his advantage.

Cink has a two for 12 record in closing out final day leads on the PGA Tour but said he would embrace the challenge.

“I've certainly been nervous and thrown up on myself and I've also played great in that situation," Cink said.

"You know, I think it's a lot better to embrace it and enjoy it and feel the tingle as opposed to trying to act like it's not there.”

The lowest 54-hole score @RBC_Heritage before today: 197.@StewartCink beats that by 2 (195) after today's 69. pic.twitter.com/PEdPR5phB2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2021

World number four Collin Morikawa moved into second with a four-under 67 to be 13-under, one shot ahead of Argentine Emiliano Grillo.

Canadian Corey Conners had been second but slipped to equal sixth after carding a one-over round of 72.

Day one leader Cameron Smith continued to slide with a three-over 74, while last week's Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris shot 71 to be off the pace.

Englishman Matt Wallace and American Webb Simpson were the movers, with rounds of 65 and 64 seeing them both climb up to equal fourth and sixth respectively.