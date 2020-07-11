Morikawa pulls clear, Spieth and Koepka set to miss cut at Muirfield Village

Morikawa continued his consistent start at Muirfield Village on Friday, carding a six-under 66 to get to 13 under.

But dangerous weather meant the second round was delayed twice before being suspended due to darkness.

Morikawa is three shots clear of fellow Americans Kevin Streelman (64) and Justin Thomas (66).

After an opening-round 65, Morikawa struggled on his front nine before making six birdies on his final eight holes.

Streelman holed nine birdies during his impressive round, while Thomas is in contention after a bogey-free round.

There were 33 players unable to complete their second rounds, with Rory Sabbatini – who is at eight under and through 17 – the best-placed of those, sitting in a tie for sixth.

Spieth, a three-time major champion, is in danger of missing the cut after a second straight even-par 72, with the projected cut at two under.

Brooks Koepka is also set to miss the cut, the world number six shooting a 69 to be at one under.

Sitting a shot behind Streelman and Thomas in a tie for fourth are Hideki Matsuyama (68) and Sam Burns (66), while Viktor Hovland (67) is at eight under alongside Sabbatini.

Englishman Ian Poulter (69) and Chase Seiffert (69) are at seven under.