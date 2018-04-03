Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Live Streaming & TV Channel Information

India's Schedule at Gold Coast 2018

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games have always been a hallmark of the quadrennial event. As per the organisers, they are leaving no stones unturned to put up a great spectacle for the audiences and all the participating nations.

"The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will be two of the biggest celebrations the Gold Coast and Queensland have ever seen," says the official website.

"Right now the Ceremonies team are hard at work planning and preparing to deliver what promise to be truly spectacular events that will really do the Gold Coast proud," it further added.

Athletes from 71 Commonwealth Nations and Territories will participate in the 11-day long quadrennial event. The sporting events will begin on August 5.

Venue: Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia.

Time: 3 pm (IST)

TV Channel: Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony Six, Sony Ten 2

Live-streaming: Sony Liv

Performers:

Singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is set to headline the Opening Ceremony.

Several local artists and bands are also supposed to perform in the opening ceremony and showcase their talent and culture.

Dignitaries in attendance:

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Premier of Queensland will be present during the Opening Ceremony.

India's position in Parade Order:

Indian Contingent has been placed at No. 38 in the parade order. They will enter the arena after Brunei (37) and before Malaysia (39). Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu will be the flag bearer of the strong Indian contingent.

Australia, being the host nation, will arrive at the last i.e. on 71st position. Scotland, who were the hosts of the previous event would begin the parade.

Tickets:

Tickets for the ceremony are priced at 100 Australian dollars with half-price tickets available for children.

India have sent a strong 227-member contingent in the multi-sport event. Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal, Sushil Kumar, Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Heena Sidhu, Pooja Dhanda are some of India's medal contenders in the event.