Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7: India Schedule, Events List On August 4, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

After a successful campaign of weightlifters now the focus shift to boxers and track and field events from this day.

Here’s India’s Day 7 schedule of Commonwealth Games 2022.

ATHLETICS

2:30 pm - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round Group A - Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala

3:03 pm - Women’s 200 M Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das

12:12 AM (Friday) - Men’s Long Jump Finals - Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

BADMINTON

3:00 Pm - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - P.V Sindhu Vs Fathimath Nabaaha (Maldives)

4:00 Pm - Men’s Singles Round Of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth Vs Daniel Wanagaliya (Uganda)

4:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - B.Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa Vs England

10:00 Pm - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Akarshi Kashyap Vs Mahoor Shahzad (Pakistan)

11:00 Pm- Men’s Singles Round Of 32 - Lakshya Sen Vs Vernon Smeed (St.Helena)

BOXING

4:45 Pm - Over 48 Kg - 51 Kg Quarterfinals - Amit Panghal Vs Lennon Mulligan (Scotland)

6:15 Pm - Over 67kg - 60 Kg Quarterfinals - Jaismine Lamboria Vs Troy Garton (New Zealand)

8:00 Pm - Over 92 Kg Quarterfinals - Sagar Ahlawat Vs Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles)

12:30 Am (Friday) - Over 63.5kg - 67kg Quarterfinals - Rohit Tokas Vs Xavier Ikinofo (Niue)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

4:30 Pm Onwards - Individual Qualification Sub Division 1 - Bavleen Kaur

HOCKEY

6:30 Pm – Men’s Pool B - India Vs Wales

LAWN BOWLS

4:00 Pm- Men’s Singles - Mridul Borgohain Vs Ross Davis (Jersey)

SQUASH

5:30 Pm - Women’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Vs Sri Lanka

6:00 Pm - Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Senthilkumar Velavan/Abhay Singh Vs British Virgin Islands

7:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 16 - Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal Vs Tbd

11:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Vs Australia

12:30 Am (Friday) - Women’s Doubles Round Of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Vs TBD

TABLE TENNIS

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison Vs Malaysia

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra Vs TBD

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Reeth Tennison Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Sreeja Akula Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Manika Batra Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards – Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty Vs Cyprus

8:30 Pm Onwards - Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Vs Guyana

PARA TABLE TENNIS

3:45 Pm- Women’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 1 - Bhavani Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Akanisi Latu (Fiji)

3:45 Pm - Women’s Singles Classes 6 - 10 group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Qian Yang (Australia)

4:20 Pm - Women’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Chinenye Obiora (Nigeria)

5:30 Pm - Men’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2 - Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Dan Bullen (England)