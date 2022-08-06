Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9: India Schedule, Events List on August 6, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 6: India will be eyeing a few more medals across disciplines when the Commonwealth Games 2022 enters Day 9 on Saturday (August 6) at various venues in Birmingham.
India had a good haul on Friday (August 5) from the wrestling mat and while they will be eager to continue that trend, the country will also be eager to make its presence in the track and field events such as steeple chase through Avinash Sable.
Then we have usual suspects like badminton and table tennis stars trying to enter the medal rounds. In cricket, India women will face England in the semifinal, eyeing a gold medal match berth.
Here we give you the Day 9 scheudle of India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Course through the page and bookmark it as India enter the field on an exciting day.
ATHLETICS, PARA ATHLETICS
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am
BADMINTON
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
BOXING
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal - 3:30PM
Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Semifinal: Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Semifinal: Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Semifinal: Sagar 1:30am (Sunday)
CRICKET
Women's T20 semifinal: India vs England- 3:30pm
HOCKEY
Men's semifinal: India vs South Africa — 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja / Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3: Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1: Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
