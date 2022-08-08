Commonwealth Games 2022: Yet another feather in Sharath Kamal's cap as he wins table tennis gold

In the final at the National Exhibition Centre Hall in Birmingham on Day 11 of competitive action, Kamal beat England's Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8.

It was the 40-year-old's second singles gold medal at CWG as it comes 16 years after his historic triumph at the 2006 edition held in Melbourne, Australia.

At Birmingham 2022, it was the third gold medal for the record nine-time national champion after having teamed up with Sreeja Akula to bag the yellow metal in the mixed doubles event as well as being part of India's team event gold-medal triumph.

His tally at CWG 2022 stands at four after a silver in doubles, where G Sathiyan was his partner.

Flag bearer

The ace paddler has been bestowed with the task of carrying the Indian flag at the closing ceremony of CWG 2022, along with star boxer Nikhat Zareen.

"It is with great pleasure we announce Mr Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ms Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna said in a statement.

"Sharath (Kamal) has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity.

"Ms Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India's gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India," he added. The final decision was made considering the fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India," Khanna added.

India had a good haul from the paddlers at CWG 2022 for which curtains come down after 11 days of high-octane action on Monday.