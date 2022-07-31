Commonwealth Games cycling shock as Olympic champion Matt Walls crashes into velodrome spectators

Olympic omnium gold medallist Walls, competing for England at the Birmingham 2022 event, was taken to hospital after the shocking incident at the Lee Valley VeloPark centre in London.

He clipped another rider while attempting to avoid a clattering of rivals following an initial crash at a corner and was sent out of control at high speed.

The venue staged track cycling at the London 2012 Olympics, and it had not previously seen such a worrying crash as the one that saw Walls career off course.

The hospital attention was said by team officials to be "precautionary", with Walls "alert and talking" after the crash, which occurred in 15km scratch race qualifying.

Two fellow competitors, Canadian Derek Gee and Isle of Man racer Matt Bostock, were also taken to hospital, while two spectators received treatment.

Birmingham 2022 added on Twitter: "Sending our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators who were injured at the Lee Valley VeloPark this morning and a huge thank you to our medical team for their swift action in helping those involved."

As well as his track commitments, Walls competes in road cycling for the Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Source: OPTA