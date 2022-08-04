Commonwealth Games: Police begin probe as Sri Lankan athletes and officials reportedly go missing

Sri Lanka, which is facing a huge economic and political crisis, had picked a 161-member contingent, including 51 officials, for the Games.

The CWG Federation and Sri Lanka Cricket has funded the athletes' participation at Birmingham 2022.

Sri Lankan team press attache Gobinath Sivarajah confirmed to PTI news agency that a judoka, a wrestler and the judo manager have disappeared.

"We have asked all athletes and officials to submit their passport to our respective venue officials in all the villages after the incident. The police is investigating and the three cannot cross the UK borders. What has happened is really unfortunate," said Sivarjah.

The Sri Lankan judo team has three male and two female players. According to reports, the missing judoka is a female.

The judo and wrestling events are taking place at Coventry Arena, a 30-minute drive from Birmingham.

Sri Lankan athletes endured extremely tough time in the build-up to the CWG as the country is grappling with a massive debt crisis apart from acute food and fuel shortage.

Members of the basketball team were forced to walk about 20kms to reach their training centres in the past three months due to fuel shortage.

Sri Lanka , which is in the midst of a heavy politival crisis has seen many events being moved out of the island nation, with the latest being the Asia Cup T20 tournament, which has been shifted to the UAE.

As Sri Lanka fought off acute shortages - of food, fuel, medicines - former cricketer Roshan Mahanama had recently shared images of him serving tea and bun to those waiting in serpentine queues at a petrol station in Colombo.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence, which has led to an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches.

"We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

"The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues," the former ICC Match Refereee tweeted from his official handle recently.