UFC star McGregor arrested after allegedly destroying fan's phone

The Miami Beach Police charged the Irishman McGregor with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief on Monday (March 11).

McGregor allegedly attempted to stomp on the phone several times after a fan tried to take a picture outside the Fontainebleau Hotel around 05:00 local time.

The 30-year-old – who avoided jail time after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following an incident prior to UFC 223 in Brooklyn last year – then picked up the phone and walked away with it, according to the police report.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

McGregor's attorney issued the following statement on the incident:

"Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

McGregor is currently serving a six-month ban following his post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team at UFC 229 in October.

The suspension ends in April and McGregor could be set for a return by as early as June, with UFC president Dana White wanting to make the speculated matchup against Donald Cerrone a reality.

(With OPTA inputs)