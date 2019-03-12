English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC star McGregor arrested after allegedly destroying fan's phone

By
Conor McGregor has been charged with with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief by the Miami Beach Police
Conor McGregor has been charged with with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief by the Miami Beach Police

Miami, March 12: Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was arrested and charged for allegedly smashing a fan's phone in Miami .

The Miami Beach Police charged the Irishman McGregor with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief on Monday (March 11).

McGregor allegedly attempted to stomp on the phone several times after a fan tried to take a picture outside the Fontainebleau Hotel around 05:00 local time.

The 30-year-old – who avoided jail time after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following an incident prior to UFC 223 in Brooklyn last year – then picked up the phone and walked away with it, according to the police report.

McGregor's attorney issued the following statement on the incident:

"Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

McGregor is currently serving a six-month ban following his post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team at UFC 229 in October.

The suspension ends in April and McGregor could be set for a return by as early as June, with UFC president Dana White wanting to make the speculated matchup against Donald Cerrone a reality.

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue