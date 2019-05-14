Charges against McGregor over phone incident dropped

McGregor was facing one charge of strong-armed robbery and one charge of misdemeanour criminal mischief, but Florida prosecutors opted to drop both during a hearing on Monday (May 13).

Irishman McGregor was arrested on March 11 and, according to a police report filed at the time, he allegedly grabbed a man's phone while he was trying to take the former UFC champion's picture as he left a Miami hotel.

Police then reported that McGregor smashed the phone by stamping on it multiple times, then left with the phone.