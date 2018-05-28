English

UFC: Conor McGregor to meet with Dana White to discuss Khabib fight

Conor McGregor (left) and Dana White in a media event
Dublin, May 28: UFC president Dana White is to meet with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to discuss a potential bout between the Irishman and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White had originally planned to speak with the big-talking McGregor in Liverpool at the weekend following a UFC Fight Night event.

However, the two are now scheduled to get together in White's hometown, raising the possibility of a mouth-watering showdown that would end McGregor's hiatus from UFC.

Addressing the media, White said: "Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas.

"I'm pretty confident is a fight that Conor wants, and I'm pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants.

"So yeah, I could see that happening."

McGregor's has not fought in an octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, though he switched to boxing last year to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a lucrative bout.

A two-weight world champion in UFC, McGregor is due back in court on June 14 after being charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief in relation to an alleged attack on a bus carrying rival fighters ahead of a media event for UFC 223 in Brooklyn last month.

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with White, along with a caption that included the line: "When you see him, tell him: Conor the game has changed, now you have to play like a grown-up man."

Source: OPTA

