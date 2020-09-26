English
McGregor claims his next fight is against Pacquiao

By Dejan Kalinic
Conor McGregor
Frustrated by his lack of fights, Conor McGregor claimed he would next face Manny Pacquiao in the ring.

London, September 26: Conor McGregor claimed he was set to fight Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East in his next outing.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, sensationally retired in June, but it was hinted earlier this month that the Irishman would return next year.

After a long Twitter rant during which he vented his frustration at a lack of action this year – his only fight has been a win over Donald Cerrone in January – McGregor said he was set for a return to boxing.

McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 and is now set to meet 41-year-old Filipino Pacquiao.

"I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," he wrote.

"It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight."

Pacquiao (62-7-2) fought twice last year, winning the WBA (Super) welterweight title by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.

Story first published: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
