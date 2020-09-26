McGregor claims his next fight is against Pacquiao

London, September 26: Conor McGregor claimed he was set to fight Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East in his next outing.
McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, sensationally retired in June, but it was hinted earlier this month that the Irishman would return next year.
After a long Twitter rant during which he vented his frustration at a lack of action this year – his only fight has been a win over Donald Cerrone in January – McGregor said he was set for a return to boxing.
McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 and is now set to meet 41-year-old Filipino Pacquiao.
"I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," he wrote.
It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020
Pacquiao (62-7-2) fought twice last year, winning the WBA (Super) welterweight title by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.
