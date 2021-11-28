Conor McGregor outlines return plans, expects to spar by April

The 'Notorious' has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier by doctor's stoppage at the end of the first round back in July.

McGregor fractured the fibia and tibula of his left leg in that bout and underwent surgery in Los Angeles. The Irishman also claimed he entered the bout with multiple leg fractures.

The 33-year-old was asked about his recovery during a question and answer session on Twitter.

He replied: "I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

McGregor lost twice to Poirier in 2021 having suffered a second-round TKO defeat in January.

The former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion – the first person in the organisation's history to hold belts in two different weight categories at the same time – has only one UFC win to his name since 2016.

Last week McGregor promised to challenge for the lightweight strap once again, with Poirier fighting for the title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 next month.