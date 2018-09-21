English

Conor McGregor signs eight-fight UFC deal, confirms Dana White

By
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

New York, September 21: UFC star Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal, president Dana White confirmed.

White announced the news to ESPN as McGregor prepares for his blockbuster showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the agreement does include McGregor's new whiskey, Proper Whiskey, being a sponsor in all of the Irishman's fights.

"It's not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he's worth," White told ESPN.

When asked if the Proper Whiskey logo will be present for the lightweight championship bout in Las Vegas next month, McGregor replied on Thursday: "You bet your b******* it is.

"On the canvas. On the canvas. Like blood will be on the canvas."

McGregor is stepping back into the octagon for the first time since 2016, having donned the boxing gloves for last year's lucrative boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
