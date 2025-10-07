Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI

More sports Cooper Flagg Impresses With Strong Performance In Preseason Debut For Dallas Mavericks In his preseason debut, Cooper Flagg scored 10 points and contributed six rebounds and three assists for the Dallas Mavericks in a victory over the Thunder. His performance highlighted both offensive and defensive skills. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cooper Flagg enjoyed a lively start to his preseason with the Dallas Mavericks. The top draft choice made his first appearance for Dallas in their 106-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his 14 minutes on the court, Flagg scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, and provided three assists.

Flagg's scoring came in a quick three-minute span during the second quarter. He shot 3-of-6 overall and successfully made two out of three attempts from beyond the arc. "That's a fun brand of basketball to play when the ball's moving around," Flagg said, as quoted by ESPN. "It was fun. Just taking whatever the defense gives me. Just keep it simple, making the right play, pass or shot, whatever that is."

Flagg also demonstrated his defensive abilities by blocking Isaiah Joe just 85 seconds into the game. Mavs coach Jason Kidd praised him, saying, "You've got to see the defensive side... You've got to see the playmaking and then the scoring. He was really, really good."

The Mavericks have more preseason games lined up against teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers. They will kick off their 2025-26 NBA season facing the San Antonio Spurs on October 22.

Flagg's debut performance highlighted both his offensive and defensive skills, setting an exciting tone for his future contributions to the team. His ability to adapt quickly and make smart plays indicates a promising start to his professional career with Dallas.