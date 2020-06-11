English
Coronavirus: Hawks star Young 'mad' about NBA's 22-team restart

By Sacha Pisani
Trae Young

New York, June 11: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was "mad" and "frustrated" after his franchise's NBA season came to an end, though he understands the 22-team restart.

The COVID-19 crisis forced the 2019-20 NBA campaign to be postponed in March, but the league is set to resume at Walt Disney Resort near Orlando, Florida in July.

The NBA has confirmed plans for 22 teams to relaunch the season, with a tentative resumption date of July 31.

Atlanta (20-47) will not travel to Walt Disney Resort as Young and the Hawks were second from bottom in the Eastern Conference and out of the playoff picture at the time of the postponement.

"I was mad," Young told reporters on a video call on Wednesday. "I was frustrated. Obviously I wanted to play. I understand what the NBA did and respect their decision. But I am kind of upset because I want to play."

All-Star Young added: "I was just itching to play. I have been wanting to play. That was actually one of the first times I touched a ball in a long time.

"I wanted to make sure it was safe for me to even go and play. It has been a long time for me - like, I don't know when the last time I've spent three months without playing a game."

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
